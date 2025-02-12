WATCH: Viola Davis, Marsai Martin And Anthony Anderson Star In Thrilling New Action Film, ‘G20’

Viola Davis in ‘G20.’ Photo Credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime Video

Viola Davis is back and ready to dominate the screen—this time, as the President of the United States. The Academy Award-winning powerhouse leads the upcoming action thriller G20, and if the newly released trailer is any indication, she’s bringing the heat like never before.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, G20 follows U.S. President Taylor Sutton as she fights to protect world leaders—and her own family—when a high-stakes terrorist attack unfolds at a global summit in Cape Town. The intense preview teases explosive action, nail-biting suspense, and a fearless performance from Davis, proving she’s more than ready to step into the role of commander-in-chief.

Backed by a stellar supporting cast, including Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Antony Starr, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Clark Gregg, G20 is shaping up to be a must-watch political thriller.

The film is written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller and Noah Miller, with Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., serving as a producer alongside Davis and Julius Tennon for JuVee Productions.

G20 arrives worldwide on Prime Video on April 10, 2025.