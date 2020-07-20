In case you’re tired of holding your hot cell phone to watch the Verzuz battles, don’t worry. Apple is making sure there’s a less stressful way to watch the buzzy battles.

Apple announced Monday that they’ve teamed up with Verzuz to simulcast the battles, helmed by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and typically streamed on the Verzuz Instagram account. They’ll now also be streamed on Apple Music and Beats 1.

The tech giant had already gotten in on the Verzuz parties by sharing a playlist, curated by music journalist Lowkey, so music lovers can get ready for the battles. They even simulcast the battle between Alicia Keyz and John Legend earlier this summer.

It comes as fans gear up for the “battle of the dogs,” Snoop Dogg versus DMX. And let’s all hope DMX closes out the battle in a prayer (because we surely need it.) It all goes down on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Previous battles have included Swizz and Timbo themselves, along with Erykah Badu verzuz Jill Scott, Teddy Riley verzuz Babyface and T Pain verzuz Lil Jon.