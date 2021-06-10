Loading the player…

The Verzuz reign continues and this summer, the Internet’s most talked-about music experience is coming to the virtual 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca Cola.

Get your watch party crew ready and tune in as we celebrate global Black culture with an experience you won’t want to miss. Click HERE for more info on free passes!

Kicking off the Festival weekend off with a bang, this year’s ESSENCE Fest will play host to a Verzuz battle on July 1 that you won’t want to miss. The yet-to-be-revealed battle will keep with the series’ theme of a bringing fans a hit-for-hit face off between two artists who have made a lasting impact on their genre and music as a whole.

The virtual 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture will stream on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com over two weekends, June 25-June 27 and July 2-July 4.

Previously announced details about the 2021 ESSENCE Fest include a performance line up featuring Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled & Friends, Kirk Franklin, Davido, Michelle Williams, Ne-Yo, Tank, Teedra Moses, Carl Thomas, Case and D-Nice, with additional names to be announced in the coming weeks. Previously announced speakers include: Mary J. Blige, Angela Yee, Adrienne Bailon, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Tracy G., Tiana Major9, Big Freedia, Miss Lawrence, Supacent, Shantrelle P. Lewis, Jesseca Dupart and more.

For more information, visit the official 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture website at https://www.essence.com/festival2021/.