Up Close And Personal With Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage. Photo Credit: Young Jae Kim

There’s a certain calm that comes over Tiwa Savage when she speaks—a grace honed from years of defying expectations while carrying a continent’s rhythm on her shoulders. Known to millions as the Queen of Afrobeats, Savage has never been one to rest on her crown. With more than nineteen million followers, countless chart-topping hits, and a legacy that stretches from Lagos to London, she’s the definition of global influence.

But this season, Savage isn’t chasing the spotlight—she’s turning inward. Her new album, This One Is Personal, marks her most vulnerable chapter yet: a soul-baring blend of Afrobeats, ’90s R&B, and highlife that chronicles heartbreak, healing, and hard-won self-rediscovery. Written between London, Nashville, and San Francisco, it’s the sound of an artist returning home—not just to music, but to herself.

“I gave myself the heartbreak album I could never find in Afrobeats,” she says softly. “I wasn’t thinking of streams or TikTok challenges this time. I just needed to heal—to remember why I fell in love with music in the first place.”

Savage’s creative compass points to the late-’90s and early-2000s R&B that shaped her—Mary J. Blige, Brandy, and the unfiltered emotion that pulsed through every note. “They poured their hearts out,” she reflects. “I wanted to go back to that.”

Tiwa Savage. Photo Credit: Young Jae Kim

The result is a collection of songs that feel like diary entries set to rhythm—raw, melodic confessions wrapped in the warmth of her unmistakable voice. And yet, for all the global acclaim she’s received, the Tiwa Savage of today is more woman than superstar: a mother, a sister, a friend learning to honor her boundaries and embrace her softness.

“I really believe in sisterhood,” she says. “I grew up with three older brothers, so I always wished I had sisters. That’s why I’m intentional about having women around me—my team, my close circle. My friends have been with me for over twenty years. They’re my safe space. They never judge me, even when I make the same mistake twice. They just hold me up until I can stand again.”

That circle of women has carried her through heartbreak, reminding her of her worth long after the lights fade. “They’ll stay on the phone with me for hours, crying, encouraging me, letting me be messy and human,” she admits with a laugh. “And when I go back to that same person two days later, they don’t get tired. That’s love. That’s sisterhood.”

It’s this same love that fuels her art—a love steeped in faith, friendship, and freedom. These days, Tiwa is embracing an unapologetic version of herself, one no longer weighed down by expectation or people-pleasing.

“I used to go into interviews hoping everyone would love me,” she confesses. “Now, I’m free. Musically, spiritually—I can’t live worrying about how I’ll be perceived. God knows my heart.”

Even as she reflects on milestones like her duet with Brandy—her “all-time favorite artist”—and her collaborations that stretch from Lagos to Los Angeles, Savage insists she’s only just getting started. “There’s still so much to do,” she says, eyes bright with the same spark that first ignited her journey.

Tiwa Savage. Photo Credit: Young Jae Kim

Still, no matter how far she travels, her heart remains rooted in Nigeria. “Ah no, Nigeria forever,” she laughs. “But I love Ghana too—the people, the sauce, the warmth. Africa has so many beautiful places. Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa—each one feels like home in its own way.”

Afrobeats is now a global language—and Tiwa Savage stands among the artists amplifying its rhythm to the world. Alongside Ayra Starr, Tems, Tyla, Amaarae, Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Fireboy DML, and Davido, she continues to shape how the genre is seen, heard, and felt. This moment isn’t just about hits; it’s about heritage. Tiwa’s new album, This One Is Personal, captures the heart of that evolution—blending honesty, sensuality, and spirit in a way that redefines what it means to be an Afrobeats artist today. Together, this generation is turning vulnerability into volume, crafting a sound that is as global as it is deeply African.

And as for this new chapter? It’s a rebirth—not just of sound, but of spirit. Tiwa Savage has stepped into her era of emotional depth—unbound and unbothered.

“There’s a freedom I feel now,” she smiles. “I’m in that phase where I just don’t care what anyone thinks. I’m free, and I love it.”