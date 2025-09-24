Tyra Banks Joins ‘Bel-Air’ For Guest Role In Final Season

From Philly to Bel-Air… Tyra returns! Catch the supermodel in the final season of Bel-Air.

Tyra Banks is headed back to Bel-Air. The model, actress and television personality will guest star in the fourth and final season of Peacock’s hit drama series Bel-Air, premiering Monday, November 24, 2025.

Banks has been cast as a former college classmate of Vivian Banks, described as a woman with a big personality who forces Viv to confront her past when the two cross paths again. For fans of the franchise, the casting carries extra weight: Banks memorably appeared in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Jackie Ames, Will Smith’s ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia.

The guest role comes during a busy year for Banks, who graced the cover of ESSENCE’s March/April Beauty Issue earlier in 2025, reflecting on her decades-long influence in fashion and entertainment. Her return to scripted television underscores her versatility as she continues to leave her mark across industries.

Photography by Kenny Germé Styling by Edem Dossou. Leather jacket, Balenciaga; earrings and rings, Florence Moorhead.

The reimagined Bel-Air, inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that turned the iconic ’90s sitcom into a gritty drama, has become one of Peacock’s flagship series. Season 4 will close out the story with Will (Jabari Banks) navigating the excitement and challenges of senior year, while Carlton (Olly Sholotan) reckons with the fallout of life-altering decisions. Across the Banks household, Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) grapples with redefining motherhood, Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) test their loyalties in an unexpected power shift, Hilary (Coco Jones) embarks on self-discovery, and Ashley (Akira Akbar) faces the growing pains of her rebellious freshman year.

The series has been praised for its swagger and aspiration with a raw exploration of identity, belonging and family. Over three seasons, Bel-Air has built its own legacy while honoring the cultural impact of the original Fresh Prince. With Banks stepping back into this universe, the final season underscores the show’s deep connection to its roots while pushing the story toward its conclusion.

Behind the scenes, showrunner Carla Banks Waddles returns to lead Season 4, with Morgan Cooper—whose viral vision started it all—set to direct the final two episodes. Executive producers include Will Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy & Susan Borowitz, alongside Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.

Banks, known for her work in films like Coyote Ugly and Life-Size as well as her groundbreaking career in fashion and television, is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, United Talent Agency, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, and IMG.

The final season of Bel-Air will consist of eight hour-long episodes, closing out a series that has redefined a television classic for a new generation.