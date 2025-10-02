(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tyler Perry is running it back. The playwright-turned-mogul has officially locked the cast for Why Did I Get Married Again?, the third installment in the franchise that turned group therapy into box-office gold.

Perry, of course, is front and center, joined by a roll call of familiar faces and new energy: Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

The original 2007 movie, inspired by Perry’s play of the same name, was a hit from the start—opening at No. 1 in the U.S. and eventually earning $55.8 million globally. Its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too?, brought in $60.6 million worldwide. Between those films, Perry expanded the story into the spinoff series Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, with Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White reprising their roles as mercurial marrieds Angela and Marcus. The sitcom premiered on TBS in 2011, running two seasons before moving to OWN for four more, cementing the franchise’s long-term cultural footprint.

Seventeen years later, the sequel leans into both nostalgia and generational déjà vu. Netflix summarizes the logline: “The couples reunite in celebration as Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela’s (Tasha Smith) daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?”

Taraji P. Henson anchors the film, marking her fifth collaboration with Perry after I Can Do Bad All By Myself, The Family That Preys, Acrimony, and Straw—the latter a Netflix hit earlier this year.

The film’s announcement comes months after Perry teased the project on social media, posting the cover page of the “table draft” script in July with the caption: “I’m just gonna sit this right here!” He tagged the franchise’s main cast, including Janet Jackson, though the music legend is not listed in the official announcement.

This reunion is also part of Perry’s larger dance with Netflix, where his production deal has become a reliable traffic driver. His most recent installment, Madea’s Destination Wedding, lived on the streamer’s Global Top 10 Movies (English) list for a month, and Straw—again, with Henson—went even further, topping charts in 62 countries.

If the first film was about uncovering cracks in marriage and the second about surviving them, the third suggests Perry still sees value in asking the same question—yet again.