Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’ Shines A Light on Black Maternal Mental Health

The human body, mind, and spirit were not designed to be under perpetual stress. Yet, for some women and mothers, generational patterns and systemic disenfranchisement have created a norm of functioning while the spirit and body are at dis-ease. Tyler Perry’s Straw which premieres on Netflix on June 6, provides a raw and honest glimpse into the life a mother under pressure, while delving into themes around systemic oppression, Black sisterhood, the necessity of having a diverse and empathetic police force, the benefits of having nuclear family, the importance of having genuine community when parenting, and how not having access to resources takes a toll on one’s health.

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Straw is very timely and centers on Janiyah Wiltkinson (Taraji P. Henson), a hard-working mother in a single-parent household, as she navigates one of the worst days of her life, and eventually realizes that her life will never be the same. Though one of the most advanced societies in the world, moms in America are experiencing a big mental health decline, and economics plays a big factor. Under insurmountable pressure, she begins navigating her day as a series of triggers propel her into circumstances she never would have imagined. Starring alongside Henson are Teyana Taylor as Detective Kay Raymond and Sherri Shepherd as Nicole; with costars Rockmond Dunbar as Chief Wilson, Sinbad as Benny, Glynn Thurman as Richard, Mike Merrell as Detective Grimes, Ashley Versher as Tessa George, Shalet Monique as Rayah Dunnam, and Doris Woodruff as Dorothy, among others.

ESSENCE recently spoke with Henson, Shepherd, and Taylor about their roles in the film and how the script resonated with them. Interwoven into each conversation was the continuum of thought that it’s okay as women and mothers to ask for help when you need it, and that having a genuine and supportive community around you can make all the difference.

Taraji P Henson on Janiyah’s Backstory and A Mother’s Love

When speaking on how she crafted Janiyah’s backstory, Taraji shares, “She’s a mother first, and everything that she does is for her child. That’s what keeps her getting up every day, because she knows she has this small human that she created, depending on her. So, her life is her child and and that’s what drives her. When she [Janiyah] can’t do something for her child, the world stops. You know what I mean? It’s like, all I [Janiyah] want to do is make sure my baby has what she needs.” And that’s the desire of every mother, and that’s also one of a parent’s greatest fears. Not being able to provide what their child needs.

Needing a genuine community of support is another theme highlighted within Straw. And, community does not always mean your natural family. At a very pivotal moment in the movie, Janiyah requests that Nicole, the bank manager, take custody of her daughter, and for many, this will resonate. Henson also makes it clear that, unlike Janiyah, who doesn’t have much of a family support system that she has community, and this makes a difference in a woman’s maternal mental health and parenting journey. “The difference between Janiyah and me as a single mom is that I had that sister circle and that support team, and Janiyah did not. And, it’s so important because when you get to these breaking moments, you need a team around you that’s going to talk you off the ledge or refocus you.”

Teyana Taylor and Sherri Shepherd on Black Sisterhood and the Importance of Having Empathy

Taylor and Shepherd are both characters in the film who have the power to make an impact on the lives of those around them. Taylor, as Detective Raymond, is a strong detective who is not afraid to use her voice. Shepherd as Nicole, the Bank manager, is in charge, yet she hasn’t allowed her good job, suburban life, and secure lifestyle to cause her to turn a blind eye to the reality of Janiyah’s experience. When speaking on the oftentimes generational gift to nurture, Taylor shared that it was the fact that Janiyah was a mother that compelled her to cover her, and prepare to shield her life. “She[Janiyah] was a mother. Nicole was a mother. Detective Raymond was a mother, and I think that’s what brought us together. And, as well as, us being Black women and understanding that we are the least protected. I think it was one of those situations where you had to have that empathy and compassion to show up for another sister. It was all about sisterhood.”

Though on the police force as a detective, Detective Raymond doesn’t shrink when pressure is applied to follow protocol. “It was bigger than a badge for me. It was bigger than a gun. It was bigger than a bulletproof vest. I am a mother and a woman. And as a woman, I was like, being a detective is out the window. I’m seeing what’s happening [with Janiyah] and I think that convincing everyone else to have patience with her was important, because it’s a call I can make at times.” On being in a position of authority, and not exercising compassion, Taylor shared, “I hate when we have the ability to make a shift, [but don’t]. And, I think what Detective Raymond chose to do with the information really helped, and it’s the same thing with Nicole’s character.

On playing the role of Nicole, Shepherd shared, “I look around and I see Black women. What I loved about the script is the sisterhood, and that we came together. We see that all the time. We are nurturers. Black women, and I think that we are stronger together. And, I love that we are two forces behind this woman who saw her and wanted her to win. And, we did both what we could to make sure that happened.” Shepherd further shared, “When I was reading the script, I loved how Tiana’s character fought against the very people who were supposed to protect and serve, probably to her detriment…But being able to make a difference in Janiyah’s life so that she was able to let go, and the fact that we were able to connect as mothers, [mattered].

The Female Lead Cast Offers Encouragement to Women and Mothers

The gift of sisterhood is a cultural and historical legacy that so many Black and brown women carry, and all of the leading female cast held this script close to their hearts because they know what it is as Black women and mothers to truly stand in the gap for someone else’s life. They understand what it is to search for the unspoken pain and need in someone else, and they were all very candid about encouraging other women and the need for more compassion. When asked for any words of encouragement for the many women out there who may be under pressure, Henson offered up the advice, “You don’t need to suffer in silence. You are never alone, and if you speak out, you will see many hands go up and say, “Me too”. So, reach out. I don’t know if it’s other mothers or single mothers where your child goes to school,[but] reach out, and be a friend, to gain a friend. Sometimes, it’s not your family. Like you said, family is what you make it. Sometimes, you create family outside of family with friends. But [just know that] you’re never alone. No human should have to suffer in silence.”

Culturally, many women find it easy to pour into others, but it’s equally as valuable to learn to receive help when it’s offered. On getting help when you need it most, Taylor shared, “I would say be able to receive, because as you can see, Janiyah received from two strangers [Nicole and Detective Raymond]. I think the power of receiving is so important, because a lot of people don’t know how to receive unless it’s a mother or sister. You have to know how to receive [from others]. So, this stranger, who is a mother first, was able to see herself in Janiyah and vice versa. So, for other women, it’s okay to show up for one another even if you don’t know them that well. If a person is willing to show up for you, receive that.”

Similarly, Shepherd shared the importance of not being afraid to create your own idea of a supportive family and community. “And, sometimes your village is not just your family. Like my village truly is the friends that I have who are closer to me than my family, and that’s important. They’re my sisters. So, you can create your village. You give and receive. That’s what a friendship truly is.” For anyone reading this, don’t be afraid to let others know when you feel as if you’re about to snap.

Straw premieres on Netflix on June 6th.

