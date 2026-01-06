First Look: ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Returns For Its Tenth Season

Courtesy of BET+

BET has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 10, and the preview makes one thing clear right away: the fallout from last season isn’t done, and the emotional stakes are higher than ever.

Season 10 opens in the shadow of a devastating explosion, with the women left to pick up the pieces. The trailer shows the fractured relationships and unspoken truths from the previous season. Longtime leads KJ Smith, Mignon, and Crystal Renee Hayslett return, joined once again by a familiar supporting cast whose loyalties appear anything but stable.

“Reaching a 10th season is a significant milestone that speaks to the incredible connection Tyler Perry’s Sistas has forged with our audience,” said Louis Carr, President of BET. “We are profoundly grateful for our enduring partnership with Tyler Perry, whose vision continues to deliver compelling, must-watch television, and we are equally proud of the amazing talent, both returning and new, who bring these dynamic characters to life.”

New faces also enter the picture this season. Jordan Coleman steps in as Cheyenne Barnes, a bold hairstylist whose confidence masks years of unresolved pain, while Tunde Oyeneyin plays Madison Truitt, a driven entrepreneur navigating success, expectations, and the search for real partnership.

Behind the scenes, the series remains firmly in the hands of Tyler Perry, continuing its signature mix of relationship drama and exciting storytelling under the banner of Tyler Perry Studios.

“The longevity of Sistas is a testament to the incredible audience who has so deeply connected to the show. I know they will be invested in every plot line, every character, and a lot is going to happen this season. As always, we’ve got some big surprises, twists, and turns. It will not disappoint!” said Tyler Perry, Creator and Executive Producer.

The highly anticipated season premieres Wednesday, January 7, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, with new episodes airing Wednesdays on BET.