First Look: Netflix Drops Trailer And Key Art for Tyler Perry’s ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’

Today, the key art and trailer for Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip are officially here, setting the tone for a new chapter in the Madea universe. The film premieres on Netflix on February 13, 2026, promising nonstop laughs fueled by chaos, detours, and Joe’s signature lack of restraint.

After appearing in 12 Madea films, Madea’s infamous brother Joe finally takes center stage. Played by Tyler Perry, Joe embarks on a road trip with his sheltered grandson BJ, turning what should be a simple college visit into a cross-country disaster filled with hilarious antics. The newly released trailer leans fully into Joe’s unfiltered humor, while the key art captures the film’s comedic energy.

Joe’s College Road Trip marks the latest release from Perry’s ongoing creative partnership with Netflix, where he continues to write, direct, and produce films and series across multiple genres. The collaboration has delivered consistent hits, including Madea’s Destination Wedding, which spent four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies (English) list, and Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson, which ranked in the Top 10 in 93 countries and hit No. 1 in 62.

Starring Perry alongside Jermaine Harris and Amber Reign Smith, Joe’s College Road Trip is set to be a wild ride audiences won’t want to miss. Scroll through for some first look images of the film.

