Tyler Perry Inks Multi-Picture Film Deal with Amazon Studios

Courtesy of Tyler Perry Studios

Amazon Studios announced a multi-picture film deal with producer, actor, writer, and director Tyler Perry. With this new collaboration, the acclaimed filmmaker will create four movies set for release on Prime Video, the company’s popular streaming platform.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” stated Perry. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

Perry, who is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, wrote and produced many stage plays during the 1990s and early 2000s, along with developing multiple television series across various networks, including shows such as The Oval, Assisted Living, Bruh, Sistas, Zatima, and Ruthless.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Tyler Perry attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

In 2011, Forbes listed Perry as the “Highest-Paid Man In Entertainment,” earning $130 million in a 12-month span. Perry was included in Time‘s list of the 100 most influential people of 2020. Shortly thereafter, he was honored with a Governors Award, and in 2021 he received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time. He is a true multi-hyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”