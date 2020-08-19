Tyler Perry is working with BET+ to retire Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons in style.

The studio head and streaming service created The Virtual Madea Museum, to honor the matriarch of Perry universe’s on the stage and screen.

For over 20 years, the gun-wielding, Bible-quoting grandmother has imparted wisdom and laughs to Black families. Now Perry and fans are extending a virtual farewell with curated exhibitions celebrating the legacy and history.

The museum comes as Madea’s final act, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play, heads to BET+, premiering August 27.

It will feature unique exhibitions, including The Legacy Portrait Shop, which will offer a visual timeline of the character that follows her from her first appearance in the play I Can Do Bad All By Myself to Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell.

Photo credit: BET+

The Hall of Song is an interactive showcase allowing guests to relive the top musical moments from the Madea franchise and even create a song of their own.

The Muumuus and Pearls Costume Exhibit will feature the style of Madea, her family and friends.

The Virtual Madea Museum, will also contain a gift shop that will give away limited edition Madea branded memorabilia to the first 100 guests who enter. Trek over there now!