Bun B And Crown Royal Brought High Fashion To RODEOHOUSTON

Bre Johnson/BFA

The city of Houston is never short on spectacle, but even in a town accustomed to grand gestures, this was something different. RODEOHOUSTON had barely begun, and yet the mood was already set: rich, indulgent, undeniably cool. The catalyst? A dinner—intimate, exclusive, and impeccably curated—where Crown Royal and Houston’s own Bun B unveiled a fashion collaboration as unexpected as it was inevitable. The evening was also a celebration of the Port Arthur native’s birthday, a prelude of festivity to an already momentous rodeo season.

CROWN ROYAL, BUN B AND PURPLE BRAND CELEBRATE RODEO PARTNERSHIP IN HOUSTON, TX

The guest list read like a who’s-who of Houston’s cultural elite. PURPLE BRAND co-founder Luke Cosby was there, his brand’s reputation for precision-cut denim and elevated streetwear preceding him. DJ Chase B, ever the tastemaker, mingled effortlessly, while Slim Thug and Le$, legends in their own right, lent the affair an unmistakable Houston bravado. The crowd was composed of tastemakers and insiders, the kind of people who know exactly how an event like this fits into the larger constellation of culture, commerce, and cool.

At the center of it all was the collaboration itself: the Crown Royal x PURPLE BRAND Rodeo Capsule Collection. Inspired by Bun B, the limited-edition line was a sartorial love letter to the intersection of rodeo heritage and streetwear edge. The pièce de résistance? A Crown Royal x PURPLE BRAND Jeff Hamilton Varsity Jacket, reimagined with luxury materials and intricate design flourishes that felt both reverential and rebellious. But it was the Crown Royal x Bun B Signature Poncho that stole the show—a wool-draped nod to Bun B’s now-iconic 2024 RODEOHOUSTON look, a moment so singular that it demanded its own place in the fashion conversation.

“This year we were very adamant that if we were going to collaborate, let’s find a way to put together a capsule that represents PURPLE brand, Bun B, and represents the rodeo. Having this partnershsip with Crown Royal ties it altogether in a very sweet bow,” Bun explains.

The poncho wasn’t just a one-off statement piece; it was part of a longstanding relationship between Bun B and Luke Cosby, as Bun B has infamously worn the PURPLE BRAND poncho every year for his larger-than-life Black Heritage Night celebration. Rounding out the collection was a graphic tee, simple but potent, the kind of staple that moves seamlessly between worlds.

“Luke and I have known each other for a while since the very early inception of PURPLE, and he’s always been Houston-centric. The more time he spent at the Rodeo, and being involved in all facets of the rodeo, he was like, ‘next year, we’re going to go a litte farther,'” Bun B says. “I don’t think a lot of people know this, but I don’t know what I’m wearing at the rodeo until Luke gets there at six o’clock that night.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Bun B speaks onstage during RodeoHouston at NRG Stadium on March 12, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Crown Royal )

While fashion was the anchor, the evening was just as much about the alchemy that happens when the right mix of people, place, and purpose collide. Crown Royal cocktails flowed, the air thick with conversation about the ways Houston has always dictated the cultural pulse, even if the rest of the world has only recently begun to take notice. This was a statement of identity, a declaration that Houston’s influence—whether in music, fashion, or culture at large—is undeniable.

And yet, there was also a deeper current at play. All proceeds from the collection were dedicated to supporting veterans and military families, a philanthropic throughline that added weight to the evening’s indulgence. It was a reminder that luxury, when done right, isn’t just about exclusivity—it’s about intention. As the night wore on, DJ Mr. Rogers took to the decks, crafting an environment that mirrored the room’s energy—elevated, effortless, distinctly Houston.

Slim Thug, DJ Mr.Rogers, Le$

On Friday night, the Trill rapper graced the Rodeo stage for his highly anticipated Black Heritage Night performance, a celebration that has become a staple of RODEOHOUSTON. This year, however, the energy shifted. In previous years, Bun B’s takeovers—H-Town, Southern, and All-American, respectively—leaned heavily into the bombast of hip-hop, an all-star showcase of Southern rap royalty. But this year, he tapped into something different. The set exuded a more soulful, R&B-inflected energy, a return to the family-friendly atmosphere that defines RODEOHOUSTON while still honoring the city’s deep musical roots.

“The bonanza is a little bit different,” Bun B tells ESSENCE. “If you attended the rodeo last year we had two hip-hop nights, a lot off rap music and it got a little out of hand. The Rodeo came back and asked for a little bit more balance, so that’s why this lineup is particuarly leaning towards more R&B and different genres.”

Bun B brought out an ensemble of legendary acts, including Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and gospel powerhouse Yolanda Adams. The set was meticulously curated, moving seamlessly from sultry R&B to electrifying rap, encapsulating the essence of Southern musical tradition. As a surprise, Bun B also introduced Atlanta emcee T.I. to the stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy with a performance that felt historic. The setlist spanned decades, seamlessly weaving UGK classics with contemporary collaborations, underscoring Houston’s undeniable imprint on hip-hop culture. The result was a performance that felt like a moment of evolution—still deeply Trill, but also expansive, demonstrating Bun B’s versatility and willingness to push the boundaries of what Black Heritage Night could be.

Yet this was only the beginning of Bun B, PURPLE and Crown Royal’s three-way partnership. While the dinner served as a kick-off to Bun B’s RodeoHouston season, and Friday marked his birthday bonanza, even more? Saturday marked the official launch of the collaboration in the Houston Galleria, at the newly minted PURPLE store.

By the time the weekend wound down, it was clear that this wasn’t just another brand collaboration or a fleeting fashion moment. It was a case study in how culture is both created and sustained. The Crown Royal x PURPLE BRAND Rodeo Capsule Collection wasn’t simply about rodeo or even about Houston—it was about the way fashion, music, and legacy intertwine, about how icons like Bun B don’t just represent a city but define its aesthetic language.

The collection dropped to the public soon after, selling out almost instantly—a testament not just to the demand but to the resonance. Houston had spoken, and as usual, the rest of the world was listening.