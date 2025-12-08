Tricia Lee Riley: The SERHANT Powerhouse Lighting Up ‘Owning Manhattan’ Season 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As Owning Manhattan returns to Netflix, Season 2 promises a sharper, faster, and more cinematic expansion of the world audiences discovered in its breakout first season. Ryan Serhant, CEO of SERHANT. and executive producer of the series, says the show’s success transformed not only the brokerage — but the industry around it. “Life changed… I don’t think I fully anticipated the awareness that the show was going to create. It broke our website, it broke everything we have.” In the days following the premiere, he recalls, “We grew our following by a million… agents from all over the world started signing up, wanting to join.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Nile Lundgren, Jessica Markowski, Jeffrey St. Arromand, Tricia Lee Riley, Emilia Serhant, Ryan Serhant, Peter Zaitzeff, Chloe Tucker Caine, Jade Shenker, Jordan Hurt, and Jessica Taylor attend “Owning Manhattan” Season 2 premiere at Terminal 5 on December 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

With its sophomore season, the series leans deeper into that momentum. “Season one, we were discovering what the show was while we were making it… halfway through, we really found our voice,” Serhant explains. “When we got picked up for season two, we knew exactly what to do. The pace this season is quick because the deals are fast, the market’s fast, the agents are quick, the drama is fast.”

That accelerated energy creates a fitting backdrop for agents like Tricia Lee Riley, whose momentum thrives in high-stakes environments. As the camera follows her expanding footprint across Brooklyn and Manhattan, viewers gain a closer look at her grit, discipline, and the emotional backbone behind her confidence. Serhant hints that her arc will be one of the season’s most powerful: “Trish is awesome. Her story is totally crazy, but it’s also devastating. One of the most intense scenes I’ve ever seen on a reality show is one she has this season.”

Long before real estate, Tricia built her entrepreneurial foundation in beauty, launching one of Brooklyn’s earliest chic nail bars. That experience sharpened her understanding of neighborhoods, community, and customer psychology. “The moment I started in real estate, it felt like the perfect fitting glove. My personality, my habits, my work pride — everything just aligned,” she says. What began as a pivot quickly became a calling.

A decade later, Tricia stands as one of SERHANT.’s most magnetic agents — confident, people-driven, and relentlessly strategic. “I’m five-foot-one, but I believe I beat everybody,” she says with a laugh. “My job is to explain to clients why I feel that way — and how I deliver.” Her confidence is grounded in results, not bravado.

Brand-building has always been central to Tricia’s rise. “I’ve been building my brand since the day I stepped foot in the borough,” she says. “Nothing changed when the product changed.” Whether she was selling beauty services or multimillion-dollar brownstones, her signature mix of precision, storytelling, and hospitality remained the same.

Her partnership — both personal and professional — with fellow SERHANT. agent Jeffrey St. Arromand adds another layer of strength to her story. “All of his wins are my wins, and all of my wins are his,” she explains. Their dynamic, equal-parts complementary and electric, is set to be a highlight of the new season.

Despite the growing spotlight, Tricia remains grounded in service. Filming doesn’t alter her standards: “Nobody cares that you’re on a show — whatever hat you have on, you focus, you execute, you do it well, and then you move on.”

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan raises the stakes across the board — bigger listings, sharper competition, and deeper dives into the personalities powering SERHANT.’s fast-growing empire. For viewers who fell in love with the glossy penthouses and camera-ready brokers in Season 1, this new chapter goes further, revealing what it truly takes to succeed in New York’s luxury market at a moment of volatility and opportunity.

And visually, Season 2 is its own spectacle. “If you’re a cinephile, you’ll appreciate the way we shot it — not just the drone work, but the one-shot tracking, the voiceover, the moments I turn to camera,” Serhant says. According to him, the finale will leave viewers stunned: “People rewatch the whole season. They’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s why he said that.’”

With rising stars like Tricia Lee Riley at its center, Owning Manhattan Season 2 arrives with purpose, precision, and a new level of ambition.