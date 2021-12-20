Trevor Noah Sues NY Hospital Over Botched Orthopedic Surgery

Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit over what he claims was faulty, negligent medical care.



The 37-year-old stand-up comedian and host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show filed suit against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, citing “negligent and careless” medical practices that allegedly left him with “permanent, severe, and grievous” injuries.

According to court documents acquired by People, Noah was a patient at the facility between August and December of 2020, and he received surgery from Dr. Williams to address an undisclosed orthopedic issue Nov. 23, 2020.

Noah claims that not only was the surgical procedure itself botched but that medication prescriptions and aftercare were provided in a haphazard, negligent manner.

Loading the player...

Court documents detail that both the doctor and the hospital “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [Noah] in a careful and skillful manner,” and accuse the defendants of failing at several key intervals of care before, during, and after his procedure. This includes everything from “failing to use approved methods,” to failing to “prescribe proper medications” or “discontinue certain prescription medications.” He even alleges they did not use the proper tests or examinations to properly diagnose his condition.

Noah’s suit further alleges that the comedian was “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled” as a result of the doctor and hospital’s poor care.

A representative for the Hospital for Special Surgery calls Noah’s suit and his claims “meritless,” according to People.

The suit further asserts that Noah “sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment, and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”