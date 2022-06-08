Trevante Rhodes won hearts with pivotal roles in Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, fan-favorite Netflix Original Bird Box, and poignant biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Now, he’s taking on a big biographical role of his own in Hulu’s upcoming Mike Tyson-centered series, MIKE.

Rhodes will star as Tyson in the biographical limited series, which promises to take viewers on a wild ride through the highs and lows of the controversial pop-culture figure’s boxing career and personal life, from the 80’s and 90’s through the present day.

Rhodes will take the lead alongside series regular Russell Hornsby, with feature with guest appearances from Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks, to name a few.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – DECEMBER 10: Trevante Rhodes attends the Netflix “Bird Box” Press Conference on December 10, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix )

Like its subject, the series is a bit controversial before even airing, as Tyson himself has previously slammed its production. According to The Wrap, Tyson has blasted the Hulu production as a form of “cultural misappropriation” because he had not personally authorized the streaming platform to produce any part of his life story.

Alternatively, a separate limited series production starring Jamie Foxx and directed by Antoine Fuqua, which Tyson has authorized, is currently in-production on another as-yet-unannounced platform.

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers, the team behind Academy Award-nominated biopic I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist (executive producer, Our Kind of People), MIKE promised to explore “the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson,” according to a press release.

The 8-episode limited series will follow Tyson’s tumultuous journey from beloved global athlete to media pariah and the long road back again. Through the lens of Tyson’s personal and professional ups and downs, the series promised to examine themes of race and class in America, the impact of fame and influence and the crushing power of mass media, misogyny, patriarchy, and how much public perception shapes the truth.

Take a look at the trailer below: