Netflix Releases Trailer For New Animated Series ‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter’

Courtesy of Netflix

Ahead of its release date on February 9, Netflix released the trailer for their upcoming series My Dad the Bounty Hunter. It tells the story of two kids – Lisa and Sean – who discover that their seemingly-ordinary father is actually a bounty hunter that travels back and forth from space.

Created and executive produced by animator Everett Downing of Hair Love and writer Patrick Harpin, the 10-episode series features Laz Alonso as Terry, a dad who always disappears when it’s time for him to go to work. Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean have to dodge dangerous aliens, robots, and laser fights. My Dad The Bounty Hunter is a warp-speed adventure across the constellation of ups, downs and moments in between that shape family life.

Alongside Alonso, the series includes the voices of Yvonne Orji as Mom, Priah Ferguson, JeCobi Swain, Yvette Nicole Brown as robotic assistant KRS, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle as Glorlox the alien, Academy Award-winning Jim Rash, Maddie Taylor as Torga, Everette Downing as Bogdog, Kari Wahlgren as Lootbat and Jamie Chung as Dad’s top bounty, Vax.

Netflix debuts all episodes from My Dad The Bounty Hunter on February 9. Take a look at the trailer for the series below.