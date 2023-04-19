‘Toya & Reginae’ Set To Premiere This Fall On WE Tv

Courtesy of WE Tv

One of the most famous mother-and-daughter duos around is set to hit television screens worldwide in the coming months with a new series from AMC networks’ WE Tv titled Toya & Reginae.

The upcoming, unscripted reality TV show, will spotlight the ex-wife and daughter of hip hop legend Lil Wayne, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter. The series comes as a spin-off of WE tv’s successful Growing Up Hip Hop, which featured superstars of past and present such as Bow Wow, Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, and more. Both Johnson-Rushing and Carter have appeared in the series at some point during previous seasons.

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” said Johnson-Rushing.”

The new series will provide an in-depth look into the lives of Toya and her daughter Reginae, with the show’s official press release saying “as happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos.”

Toya & Reginae will air this fall exclusively on WE tv and sister steamer ALLBLK.