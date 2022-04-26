Enjoy The Show: Here Are The Tours You Need To Check Out In 2022

Photo By: Scott Dudelson

It seems like concerts and tours existed in a land far, far away some time long ago, right? The COVID-19 pandemic impacted how we all live in a real way, and nothing was affected more than the business of live music. For almost two years, social distancing, safety protocols and lack of physical interaction pretty much rendered the live experience obsolete.

In recent months with many of the mask mandates being lifted, the world is transitioning back to a time that we once considered normal – somewhat. As the weather heats up and festival season approaches, plenty of our favorite artists are hitting the road again for local, national and world tours.

From Lizzo to Chris Brown & Lil Baby, take a look at our list of current and upcoming tour dates for 2022.

01 H.E.R., (Apr. 26 – Oct. 29) HERE. The talented and enigmatic H.E.R. will perform on a few dates in the states from April 26 to June 24 before heading overseas in July. In October, the Grammy award-winning musician will join Coldplay on their tour beginning with the stop in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For the entire list of tour dates, click 02 Babyface, (Apr. 27 – Sept. 3) HERE. The legendary singer, songwriter, and record producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is back at it like he’s never left. Influential in the careers of so many artists and a list of hits that are too many to name, this icon in the music industry will have several live performances for you to check out through September 3. You can view dates and purchase tickets 03 Lizzo, (Sep. 23 – Nov 18) HERE. The polarizing Lizzo just dropped the single “About Damn Time” ahead of her new album Special, which is slated to hit shelves on July 15. Yesterday, she announced the dates for her upcoming Special tour with special guest Latto. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. 04 Maxwell, (Apr. 29 – Jul 31) HERE. Alongside Anthony Hamilton and Joe, Maxwell is currently on his The Night Tour. Previously, some of the tour dates were canceled due to COVID protocols, but now everything is back on track. You can catch these three crooners at The Forum in Los Angeles on Apr. 29, or any of the other performances through July 31, where Maxwell will be at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley. Purchase tickets 05 Chris Brown & Lil Baby, (Jul. 15 – Aug. 27) LiveNation. Earlier this month, Chris Brown revealed that he would be embarking on a nationwide tour, and yesterday the dates were announced. He, along with Lil Baby, will co-headline the One Of Them Ones Tour, which will kick off on July 15 in Raleigh, NC and will last until August 27 with their final stop being in Las Vegas. Tickets are available at 06 Alicia Keys, (Jun. 9 – Sept. 24) HERE. On June 9, Alicia Keys will embark on a world tour that begins in the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK and will go all over Europe until August 2 when it lands in Charlotte, NC for the U.S. leg. We will see the pianist travel to D.C., New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Missouri and more before closing at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville this September. All the tour’s info can be found 07 The Weeknd, (Apr. 27 – Nov. 16) HERE. This award-winning musician has had a very active 2022. In January, he released his highly anticipated fifth studio album Dawn FM, and headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this month. He’ll be touring all year mostly, but the first leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour with Doja Cat kicks off on July 8 in his hometown of Toronto. You can buy tickets 08 Diana Ross, (Jun. 10 – Jul. 1) HERE. In June, Diana Ross will head to the UK for her Thank You Tour. For 14 dates, Ross will highlight her amazing career by performing her timeless records. Purchase tickets 09 Wiz Khalifa, (July 27 – Sept. 2) HERE. Wiz Khalifa and Logic are co-headlining the Vinyl Verse Tour featuring special guests DJ Drama, 24kGoldn, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God. The 28-city tour begins on July 27 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in California and goes until September 2. You can go to vinylverse.co for the full list of dates, and you can buy tickets to the upcoming shows 10 Snoop Dogg, (Apr. 29 – Sept. 27) HERE’s how to attend the concerts. Uncle Snoop can be seen both near and far in the coming months. Beginning with the Sweetwater 420 Festival in Atlanta on April 29, he will then tour in America as well as Europe. Several of the dates will be with the supergroup Mount Westmore (members include Too Short, Ice Cube, E-40 and himself), along with some individual concerts along the way.’s how to attend the concerts. 11 KEM, (Apr. 27 – May 15) HERE. For the next few weeks, KEM will appear at some arenas throughout the month of April until about the midpoint of May. The cities that he will hit during the tour include Detroit, Chicago, Charlotte, Nashville and more. Check out the dates and ticket prices Photo By: Paras Griffin 12 Nas & Wu-Tang Clan, (Aug. 30 – Oct. 4) HERE. For the hip-hop enthusiasts out there, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are heading out on a 25-city tour run. Named the NY State of Mind Tour, these two iconic entities will perform their classic records that rang off during rap’s Golden Age, as well as the more recent tracks they’ve released over the years. Purchase tickets 13 Usher, (Jul. 15 – Oct. 29) HERE. If you’re ever in Vegas this summer, you can catch Usher at his Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM from July to October. The Confessions singer will perform his many hit songs while also providing a memorable and entertaining experience for all attendees. You can purchase tickets to Usher’s Vegas residency 14 Silk Sonic, (May 4 – May 29) HERE. The Grammy Award-winning duo Silk Sonic will be hitting the Vegas stage in May for a string of concerts at Dolby Live. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are slated to perform all their hits including “Leave the Door Open,” and “Fly As Me” from their album An Evening With Silk Sonic. Buy tickets to the shows 15 Snoh Aalegra, (Apr. 30 – May 30) HERE. Snoh Aalegra is currently on her 21-city Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour kicks off on March 21 in Detroit before traveling across North America, with stops in New York City, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Vancouver, and more, closing on May 30 in Portland. She is joined by British singer Ama Lou. Purchase tickets 16 Lil Nas X, (Sep. 6 – Nov. 17) HERE. Lil Nas X will headline his first tour this fall when he embarks on the “Long Live Montero” tour, which will make stops across North America and Europe. The North American leg starts at The Fillmore in Detroit on September 6, and will end in San Francisco, CA at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 23. The European leg begins November 8 in Amsterdam and concludes November 17 in Barcelona, Spain. You can purchase tickets