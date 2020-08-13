Tony Okungbowa | Photo credit: tonyokungbowa.com

DJ Tony Okungbowa, who now stars in the CBS series Bob Hearts Abishola, came forward about his personal experiences working on The Ellen Show.

A report by Buzzfeed, featured ten former staffers and one current employee stating that the show’s “Be Kind” motto did not apply to those working behind-the-scenes. The sources claimed to have experienced systematic racism, intimidation, class shaming and sexual misconduct on the set.

“Hey guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about The Ellen DeGeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there,” wrote Okungbowa on Instagram.

“I was on-air talent from 2003 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

The current DJ on the show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss spoke about the accusations as well.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love. Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there will continue to be love,” he told US Weekly.

Celebrities including Kevin Hart have defended DeGeneres from the allegations that she created a toxic environment while others like Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett have said she treated them “horribly.”

According to Variety, WBTV-owner WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third party firm are conducting an internal investigation into the issues at the show.