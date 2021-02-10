Long-time best friends and fellow actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are coming together to launch and host Tisha & Tichina Have Issues, a new talk show putting a twist on celebrity interviews.

Campbell and Arnold are known for their portrayal as best friends Gina and Martin in the five-season ’90s hit sitcoms Martin. Now in their latest venture, the duo are set to co-host intimate and candid conversations with celebrity guests, friends, and renowned public figures.

The talk show will welcome Campbell and Arnold’s inner celebrity circle to spill their personal insight on the momentous points in their career, their most comedic tales, and their relationships with the hosts. In light of the pandemic, the show will be filmed from their homes.

Working together in the past, Campbell and Arnold are marked by their signature comedic flair and ability to co-host as a seamless pair. The two recently reprised their role as co-hosts of the 2020 Soul Train Awards for the third time.

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long…we finish each other’s jokes!,” Campbell said in a statement to ET. “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

The series will be executive produced by Campbell, Arnold, and Andrew Jameson (POWER). ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media will produce the show. Tisha & Tichina Have Issues is currently in development and will soon land with a network and/or streaming platform.

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” Arnold added in the statement. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”