HBO Announces ‘Tina’ Documentary

Legendary queen of rock-n-roll, Tina Turner, is getting the documentary treatment. HBO just announced the upcoming release of Tina, a feature documentary detailing the musical icon’s life and career.

The film will showcase Turner’s rise to fame as she climbed the music charts with former husband Ike Turner with hits like “Proud Mary” and “River Deep.” It will also explore the singer’s tumulus relationship with Ike, her struggle to reclaim her stardom after their subsequent divorce, and Tina’s resurgence on the music scene during the 1980s, which resulted in her first and only #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts as a solo artist.

Along with 60 years’ worth of life and career experiences, the film will also feature interviews with people who know Turner best, including Angela Bassett, who played the soul singer in the 1993 biographical film What’s Love Got To Do With It, based on her life. Other stars set to make an appearance are Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder who co-authored Turner’s 1986 autobiography “I, Tina,” playwright Katori Hall, and husband and former record executive Erwin Bach.

“Tina is a celebration of Tina Turner’s immense talent, improbable journey to global stardom and her own embrace of her status as a beloved and respected survivor,” HBO’s description of the documentary states.

Producers Simon and Jonathan Chinn said in a statement, “Tina is the ultimate celebration of a global superstar and an intimate portrait of a woman who overcame extreme adversity to define her career, her identity, and her legacy on her own terms. From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the ’80s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before. We are thrilled to be partnering with Universal, Altitude, and HBO to bring the film to audiences around the world.”

In addition to the documentary announcement today, Turner was revealed as one of the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2021. Inductees will be announced in May.

Tina, the documentary, will be available nationwide on March 27 through HBO Max and internationally in cinemas and DVD/digital Spring 2021.