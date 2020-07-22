‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Return For Season 12

Getty

Wendy Williams announced that The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for a 12th season at FOX on Instagram.

The queen of daytime television reported her reign will continue by stating: “The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1194 — Pictured: Talk show host Wendy Williams during an interview on January 23, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

She shared that she was excited to resume filming and missed serving daily hot topics with the audience she lovingly refers to as her co-hosts.

“I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I L💜VE you for watching,” she concluded on Instagram.

Williams’ announcement comes after she previously revealed that her remote show, Wendy @ Home, would be “taking a break” and that she would be returning when the Manhattan studio opens. New York State, where her daily talk show is produced, recently entered phase four of their COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan and began allowing media production and filming indoors.

This progression allows the show to leave behind the virtual format it had adopted as a safety measure.

The show will be produced in person but with enhanced safety restrictions. The studio will not be filled to capacity and social distancing measures will be implemented.