The Receipts: Coco Jones Is Proof That R&B Is Alive and Thriving

When Coco Jones took home her first Grammy in 2024 for Best R&B Performance with her hit song I-C-U, it wasn’t just a win for her. It was a win for the future of R&B.

Born and raised in Lebanon, Tennessee, Coco has always been destined for stardom. From her early days lighting up the screen on Disney Channel’s So Random! to her standout role as Hilary Banks on Peacock’s Bel-Air, she has proven time and time again that she is more than just a triple threat. She is a force.

This Black Music Month, ESSENCE and AT&T Dream In Black are giving flowers to the artists carrying the culture forward. Coco Jones stands tall among them, blending vocal power, vulnerability, and a bold sense of self that is impossible to ignore. Her signature style and radiant confidence have made her a fashion icon, while her music continues to push the boundaries of modern R&B.

Coco’s musical journey began at the age of 9, and what followed was a steady climb grounded in talent, intention, and an unshakable belief in her voice. With the release of her debut album Why Not More in April 2025, she proved she is not just here. She is here to stay. The project earned critical acclaim for its cohesive production and fearless exploration of contemporary R&B, solidifying her status as one of the genre’s most compelling new voices.

Whether on screen or behind the mic, Coco Jones shows up and shows out. She is not only comfortable in her skin, she celebrates it. And in doing so, she inspires the next generation to do the same.

Coco Jones is not just rising. She is soaring. And R&B is better because of it. Watch The Receipts.