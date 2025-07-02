‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder,’ Season 3. Photo courtesy of Disney+.

The Proud Family is back—and louder than ever.

Today, Disney+ announced that Season 3 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere next month, bringing more of the sharp humor, meaningful storytelling, and iconic family dynamics that fans have cherished since the show’s original debut over two decades ago. And in case that isn’t enough to celebrate, the series—helmed by creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar—has already been renewed for a fourth season, slated for 2026.

This season, Penny Proud and her friends aren’t just navigating the usual middle school chaos—they’re going global. With international adventures, deep-cut social commentary, and guest appearances from stars like Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Chance the Rapper, the new episodes aim to entertain and enlighten across generations. For Kyla Pratt, who’s voiced Penny Proud since the show’s original 2001 run, that legacy continues to evolve in powerful ways.

“We first met Penny Proud almost 25 years ago,” Pratt said. “Although her personality and essence is the same, we see her challenge situations and people like she always has. The first generation of viewers have grown up with her. And now our kids, or nieces and nephews, get to experience a character as real as Penny is.”

The cast’s transparency has always been at the heart of the show’s impact. Louder and Prouder isn’t afraid to confront issues head-on, and this season, the writers dig even deeper. “We touch on many subjects from discussing the importance of traveling, old love, new love, colorism, and more,” Pratt said. “This show has always been important to me and others because watching it helps you not feel alone.”

Returning cast members include Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, and Karen Malina White. Music will again play a major role this season, with 10 new original songs composed by Grammy winner Roccstar and longtime series composer Kurt Farquhar.

And while fans can look forward to the same Proud Family chaos—Oscar’s over-the-top parenting, Suga Mama’s antics, and the crew’s wild escapades—it’s all grounded in love. “Our executive producers Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar always bring together a family of writers and creatives that collaborate and come up with the best surprises,” Pratt said. “This season the Proud Family goes international, so definitely expect the same silly shenanigans and adventures, but all the same laughs, love, and heart.”

All episodes from seasons one and two—as well as the original Proud Family series—are currently streaming on Disney+. Season 3 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres Tuesday, August 6.

See the amazing cast—as well as some exciting new additions—below.

New guest stars: Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin, and Bubba Wallace join recurring guests: Keke Palmer (Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins), Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto (Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins), EJ Johnson (Michael Collins), Asante Blackk (Kareem), Artist “A Boogie” Dubose (Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins), Bresha Webb (CeCe), Aiden Dodson (BeBe), Carlos Alazraqui (Puff), Al Roker (himself), CeeLo Green (Shuggie), Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill), Gabrielle Union (Talia), Chance the Rapper (Darrius), Brenda Song (Vanessa Vue), Lena Waithe (College Maya), and MIYACHI (Billy Chang).