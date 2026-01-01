The Must-Watch TV Shows Of 2026

The Bear. Courtesy of FX

For the first time in years, the television industry heads into 2026 with a newfound sense of optimism. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, the writer’s strike, or the rise of streaming, the way we consume our favorite shows just hasn’t been the same, nor will it ever be. There has been a silver lining amidst the tumult—shows are still really good. Platforms such as Apple TV+, Peacock, Prime Video, and the like, have been producing great content for our viewing pleasure; and if 2025 is any indication of the type of series we’ll get to see, then next year will surely be one to remember.

Last year, the Hulu series Paradise made big waves with viewers, and also garnered critical acclaim, along with award consideration from the Primetime Emmys for its star Sterling K. Brown. Shows helmed by Black leads such as Hijack, Euphoria, and The Bear, are all set to return, and hope to push their characters’ story arcs into new territory. So, whether you’re a fan of comedies, dramas, thrillers—whatever it may be—you’ve got a whole lot to look forward to in the coming months.

Below are the TV shows to look out for in 2026.

His & Hers (Netflix) — Jan. 8

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal play estranged spouses pulled back together by a murder that refuses to stay simple. The series thrives on tension, and the uncomfortable reality that knowing someone once doesn’t mean knowing them now.

Hijack, Season 2 (Apple TV+) — Jan. 14

Idris Elba’s negotiator can’t catch a break. This time, the hostage crisis unfolds on an underground train, not in the air. The setup stays lean and tense, letting Elba talk, and think his way out of danger (again) while the clock keeps ticking.

Wonder Man (Disney+) — Jan. 27

Marvel gets self-aware with a show about an actor who accidentally becomes the superhero he’s auditioning to play. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II anchors the madness, with Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery. It’s lighter and less homework-heavy than most MCU projects, so even if you’re not a Marvel fan, you can get into this one.

The ’Burbs (Peacock) — Feb. 8

Keke Palmer brings humor to this suburban mystery inspired by the cult classic. The ‘Burbs is a series that is playful, a little creepy, and powered by Palmer’s natural charisma.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC) — Feb. 23

Tracy Morgan reunites with the 30 Rock brain trust for a comedy about a fallen football star trying to clean up his image. Daniel Radcliffe plays the documentarian tasked with the job, setting up a sharp contrast in comedic energy. Expect to laugh uncontrollably with this one.

Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO) — April

Five years later, the chaos hasn’t cooled off. Season three drops Rue (Zendaya) and company into adulthood, where mistakes come with real consequences.. With careers, relationships, and survival on the line, Euphoria trades high school drama for grown-up mess.

Lanterns (HBO) — TBD

DC goes grounded with a crime drama that happens to involve Green Lanterns. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre play partners investigating a murder. Think slow-burn mystery, with a bit of a superhero twist for all the Green Lantern fans out there.

NOLA King (Paramount+) — TBD

Samuel L. Jackson finally gets a long-form TV lead, and he’s stepping into New Orleans with unfinished business. A Tulsa King spinoff, the series follows a man rebuilding power where he once walked away. Here, viewers will experience Jackson doing what he does best.

The Bear, Season 5 (Hulu) — TBD

Carmy steps back, but the kitchen stays hot. Season five shifts focus to Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie, and the rest of the crew as they try to keep the restaurant alive without its fearless leader.

Paradise, Season 2 (Hulu) — Feb. 23

This season, Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier searches for answers on the surface while power struggles erupt back home. Season two of Paradise digs deeper into who really survived, who controls the story, and what was actually being protected all along.

The Testaments (Hulu) — April

Set years after The Handmaid’s Tale, this sequel follows girls raised inside Gilead as they begin questioning the world handed to them. Look for rising star Chase Infiniti to shine in this one, with Ann Dowd returning as Aunt Lydia.