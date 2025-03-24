[EXCLUSIVE] ‘The Latest With Loren LoRosa’ To Premiere On The Black Effect Podcast Network

Photo Credit: Jarrod Williams/Getty Images

After making waves with her sharp commentary and inside scoops on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Loren LoRosa is stepping into her own spotlight. Known for her standout segment, “The Latest with Loren LoRosa,” the rising media maven is expanding her empire with a brand-new daily podcast of the same name, set to launch March 31 on iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network. From viral buzz to must-watch TV and Hollywood headlines, Loren is bringing her sharp, unfiltered voice directly to your earbuds—every single day.

With a résumé that includes the creation of Brown Girl Grinding, along with stints at TMZ, BET, and FOX, Loren has built a loyal audience that counts on her for fast, funny, and fact-based takes on what’s trending. Now, The Latest with Loren LoRosa podcast will give fans even more access to her unique POV in bite-sized, daily episodes that deliver the news with clarity, edge, and heart.

“Pop culture moves fast and I want to give listeners a smart, fun, straight-forward and most importantly an informed take on what’s happening every single day,” said LoRosa. “Whether you’re a pop culture junkie or just trying to keep up, this podcast is your front row seat to the conversation and what’s happening.”

Presented by The Black Effect Podcast Network and distributed by iHeartPodcasts, The Latest with Loren LoRosa debuts Monday, March 31, with new episodes dropping daily. Ready or not, the culture’s new favorite voice is turning up the volume.