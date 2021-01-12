The 'Haves And The Have Nots' Is Coming To An End

READ MORE LESS

After eight seasons and 196 jaw-dropping episodes, The Haves and Have Nots is coming to an end.

OWN Network announced that the Tyler Perry drama will conclude with its currently airing eighth season. The midseason finale will air tonight at 8 pm ET with new episodes returning in May.

The network’s first scripted drama, which had its original series debut in May of 2013, follows the complicated dynamic between the wealthy and powerful Cryer and Harrington families and their employees. According to OWN, the final eight episodes will involve a “true-to-life Greek tragedy, as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends find out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked.”

In a press release, Oprah praised Tyler Perry for the success the show has had on her network. “The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” she stated. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

The Haves and the Have Nots has averaged more than 3 million viewers each episode and ranked among the Top 2 scripted cable series among African-American women and total viewers during all seven seasons.

OWN’s first scripted original series stars Tika Sumpter, John Schneider, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis, and Brock Yurich. The Tyler Perry Studio produced The Haves and The Have Nots for OWN and it created, written and executive produced by Perry.