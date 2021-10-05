The Game is back with a new look, a refreshed cast, and a brand new city as the backdrop to its tale at the intersection of love, money, and sports.



Returning to airwaves via Paramount + streaming this November, the show’s relaunch features a mix of new players and original cast members, primed to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football. This time around, the players will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game. Take a look:

Executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil and new showrunner Devon Greggory, the new season of The Game finds the San Diego Sabers in a new city, Las Vegas, with a new lineup of players and WAGs heating up the town with their own unique sets of interpersonal dramas.

Wendy Raquel Robinson returns as sports agent Tasha Mack, managing the career of her son Malik Wright, played once again by Hosea Chanchez. Adriyan Rae joins the cast as all-grown-up Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts. The new cast is rounded out by Vaughn Hebron as undrafted free agent Jamison Fields, Analisa Velez as Brittany’s bestie Raquel Navarro, and Toby Sandeman as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

The new season of The Game premieres on Paramount + streaming on Thursday, November 11.