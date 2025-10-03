‘The Family Business’ Returns For Season 6 On BET+

Courtesy of BET+

The Duncans are back. BET+ confirmed that Carl Weber’s The Family Business will return for its sixth season this fall, premiering Thursday, October 23. The drama will open with two new episodes before settling into a weekly rollout that concludes on December 18.

Season 6 plunges the Duncan family deeper into turmoil, as LC and Chippy find themselves caught between loyalty and betrayal. Their conflict with son Junior and sister-in-law Donna escalates just as they uncover the existence of Roman—a child stolen from them at birth—forcing the family to confront old wounds. Add to that a staggering $140 million theft, and the devastating loss of a close friend, as the Duncans’ empire faces unprecedented threats.

Returning cast members include Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, Tami Roman, Sean Ringgold, Michael Jai White, Lisaraye McCoy, Arrington Foster, Brely Evans, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio, Bern Nadette Stanis, Ben Stephens, and Deyshaun Tucker.

The series, which has gained even broader audiences through its recent Netflix run, continues to be steered by creator Carl Weber alongside executive producer and showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones. Trey Haley also returns as executive producer and director. Produced by Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media, The Family Business franchise remains a potent mix of action, suspense, and family drama—one that shows no signs of slowing down.