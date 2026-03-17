Exclusive: ‘The Chi’ Heads Into Its Eighth And Final Season

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha and Jacob Latimore as Emmett in ‘The Chi.’ Photo Credit: Sandy Morris/Paramount+

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The Chi is preparing for its eighth and final season, and today, Paramount+ released new footage from the upcoming season as production continues in the Windy City.

Created by Lena Waithe, the show has built its audience by focusing on life in Chicago’s South Side through an evolving group of characters. That core remains intact heading into the final season, with returning cast members Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannah Hall, and Jason Weaver. Behind the camera, The Chi is produced by 20th Television, while Waithe continues to executive produce through Hillman Grad, alongside co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel.

The producing team also includes Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Naomi Funabashi, and Rishi Rajani, with James Rogers III joining as an executive producer. Directors Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield return to helm multiple episodes while also serving as co-executive producers.

The new season arrives after several years of character development and intersecting storylines that have followed relationships, personal struggles, and shifting alliances. As The Chi moves into its final chapter, this exclusive first look gives viewers a glimpse into what lies ahead.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com. All previous seasons of THE CHI are currently available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

(L-R): Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Bakari, Michael V. Epps as Jake and Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa in The Chi, Season 8, episode 2, streaming on Paramount+ Photo Credit: Sandy Morris/Paramount+