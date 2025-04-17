EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Chi’ Is Back: Lena Waithe’s Hit Drama Returns With Fierce Black Women Leading The Charge

Poster for Season 7 of ‘The Chi’

The South Side is shifting—and this season, the women are the ones calling the shots.

The Chi, Lena Waithe’s beloved Chicago-rooted series, returns for season seven on May 16, streaming on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan and airing May 18 on Showtime. With a brand new trailer revealed, fans are getting their first look at the next chapter in the series that continues to speak to the soul of a city—and the people who hold it down.

Poster for Season 7 of ‘The Chi’

At the center of it all is Alicia, played by the incomparable Lynn Whitfield, stepping into new territory where influence, survival, and strategy go hand in hand. The season explores how women on The Chi rise—not just in power, but in purpose—shifting dynamics in a community that’s always been more complex than headlines could ever capture.

Created by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, The Chi has never been just a TV show. It’s a cultural touchpoint. It’s a layered look at Black life that doesn’t shy away from conflict, care, or community. And now, in its seventh season, it continues to evolve with a cast and crew who understand the weight—and the beauty—of the stories they’re telling.

Joining the lineup are Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Karrueche Tran, appearing in guest roles that bring even more dimension to an already stacked ensemble. Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Birgundi Baker, Shamon Brown Jr., and Luke James return alongside familiar faces and hometown energy.

Season six marked the show’s biggest streaming audience yet, growing by nearly 25%—a reflection of its resonance and reach. Executive producers include Waithe (via her Hillman Grad banner), Common, Justin Hillian, and Jewel Coronel, with episodes directed by Deondray and Quincy LeNear Gossfield.

This season, The Chi isn’t chasing drama—it’s telling the truth. And in a world where everything feels like it’s up for grabs, these characters are holding their ground.

Season seven premieres May 16 on Paramount+ with Showtime and airs May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Scroll below to watch the full trailer.