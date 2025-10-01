‘The Chi’ To Wrap With Season 8 On Showtime

Courtesy of Showtime

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After an exceptional run, The Chi will come to an end with its upcoming eighth season. The network confirmed that production on the final chapter will begin in early 2026, cementing the popular drama as one of Showtime’s longest-running series.

Created by Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe, The Chi premiered in 2018 and quickly became a defining work in contemporary television, weaving together the lives of Chicago residents in a unique way. The show has built a reputation for centering Black stories with authenticity, a legacy that will now culminate with a farewell season.

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity,” Waithe said in a statement to Deadline. “It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family.”

The Season 7 premiere earlier this year became the most-streamed debut in the show’s history, a testament to its enduring impact and growing fan base. Its ensemble cast—including Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Michael V. Epps, Shamon Brown Jr., Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Lynn Whitfield—has brought life to Waithe’s vision over the years, with the city itself serving as a character of its own.

“It’s been the honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine — not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well. To helm the longest-running Black drama on television is a huge honor and it’s something I don’t take lightly,” Waithe explained. “I’m deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world—our writers, actors and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is. As for what the future holds, I still plan on telling stories, continuing to build community, and making space for us all to be seen.”

Read Waithe’s full statement here:

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family.

After much reflection, we have made the decision to end The Chi with season 8. I know, for the sake of our story and our characters, it’s the right thing. I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves.

It’s been the honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine — not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well. To helm the longest-running Black drama on television is a huge honor and it’s something I don’t take lightly.

I’m deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world — our writers, actors and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is.

As for what the future holds, I still plan on telling stories, continuing to build community, and making space for us all to be seen.”