‘The Carlos Watson Show’ Is Coming To OZY And iHeartRadio

Emmy-award winning journalist Carlos Watson is launching a new talk show from his own network OZY that promises, “a new breed of talk.”

Watson previously anchored shows on CNN and MSNBC, and has hosted a series of Emmy-winning interview specials. He is also one of the youngest members to ever serve on the board at NPR.

With context-free celebrity centered click-bait constantly circulating daily on social media the show is entering a competitive field. But Watson and his team believes his experience and unique point of view will set the show apart.

Carlos Watson | OZY Media

“There’s no shortage of talk show TV,” said Watson, “but I don’t think we have anything that meets the current moment with a strong enough combination of insightful conversation, flavorful and diverse guests, plus a bit of levity and entertainment.”

Watson plans on having energetic and informative conversations with some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and politics.

Malcolm Gladwell, Roxane Gay, Terry Crews, Karamo Brown, David Oyelowo, Grant Hill, Karen Bass, Paris Hilton, Sean Spicer, Andrew Yang, Baker Mayfield, Simon Sinek, and Maggie Siff are all scheduled to appear.

“We are living through a critical, defining moment for our society, and there has not been a more important time to hear fresh perspectives, bold ideas and genuine conversation. We need someone as smart, open-minded and committed as Carlos to help facilitate those conversations — there’s simply nobody better,” said OZY co-founder, COO and executive producer Samir Rao.

The first run of The Carlos Watson Show will air every weekday for twelve weeks, for a total of 60 episodes across Ozy’s social channels. It will also be distributed as an iHeart Radio podcast at the same time the show airs.

Watch The Carlos Watson Show August 3rd on Ozy’s Youtube channel. See his interview with Karen Bass below.