The 5 Best Albums Of 2022

The past twelve months have added up to a great year for music as many artists pushed the envelope with genre-blending albums post-pandemic.

For Black music in particular, it was the year of experimental and anticipated comebacks. Beyoncé gifted the dance floor with RENAISSANCE, The Weeknd demonstrated his melancholic creativity on Dawn FM, Steve Lacy blossomed into a breakout musician with Gemini Rights, SZA achieved record-breaking success on SOS, and finally Kendrick Lamar maintained his hip hop status with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

It’s seemingly challenging to assemble the best music releases, especially when a ton of good music has dropped across hip hop, R&B, pop, jazz, gospel, afrobeats and beyond. Conversely, this top-five list captivated our hearts and headphones this year.