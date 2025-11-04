Hip Hop On The High Seas: Inside The 2025 Rock The Bells Cruise

MC Lyte at the 2025 Rock The Bells Cruise. Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia

The 2025 Rock the Bells Cruise was one for the books. Wrapping up its third year, the 4-night sailing was a celebration of the impact and beauty of hip hop music. Created by LL COOL J as an extension of his annual festival held in the NYC area, some of the genre’s legends took to the various stages aboard the Norwegian Jewel to give real fans an experience that only they can deliver.

While the performances, film screenings, hip hop-themed games, intimate panels and casual meet-and-greets were a treat for attendees, the real highlight was the family reunion-like feel of it all. Whether it was a moment of admiration between female rap greats Da Brat, Mia X, MC Lyte and pioneer MC Sha Rock or Mannie Fresh pulling artists into his makeshift studio to record bars—the camaraderie and love shown amongst industry colleagues was special to witness.

Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia

“We don’t often get together like this, especially with hip hop entering the golden age, we need more moments like this,” DJ Jazzy Jeff tells ESSENCE. “Moments to just break bread and have a good time with our peers. That is what this is. You are stuck in the middle of the ocean with a bunch of friends and family. It’s beautiful.”

The event kicked off with an energetic performance by New Orleans’ own Juvenile. Fresh off his now-viral Verzuz battle, the “Back That Azz Up” artist gave attendees a performance to remember. Accompanied by his longtime friend, labelmate and DJ, Mannie Fresh—they, along with the 400 Degreez Band, cranked out the hit after hit.

“This is my job, this is what I was chosen to do. It just comes naturally for me,” Fresh shares with us when asked how he stays inspired. “And, I love my job. But, I’ve enjoyed meeting other artists and new people to just gel with them while making songs on this cruise. Of course, seeing my brother Jazzy Jeff and the things that he does. He inspires me to go home and practice because he’s incredible.”

The Cash Money Records DJ was the life of the party. At any time, he could be found setting up his equipment and spinning a random set. Or, joking around with cruise staff, fans as well as his fellow industry mates. It was even revealed that he will be curating a special symphony show with the Louisiana Philharmonic on November 21.

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh at the 2025 Rock The Bells Cruise. Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia

“Me and KLC are on the ship together,” he adds on the topic of the recent Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz carrying over onto the cruise. “He did all the beats for No Limit. We both started off as club DJs at age 16. We had no business being there, but they let us. What we’ve done since then is incredible. It’s just a vibe that me and him have had all our life.”

The energy from night 1 carried us into day 2. Folks hung out by the pool, vibed out to DJ sets from notable folks like DJ Paul. DJ Money, DJ R-Tistic and more. There was also a very inspirational panel talk with MC Lyte and fellow trailblazer MC Sha Rock. “Just being in a setting like this is different from anything I’ve experienced out in the world,” MC Lyte explains. “It’s all Rock the Bells. You know that people are gathered in the name of the hip hop that raised them. I’m just honored to be asked to be here and perform because Rock the Bells lineups don’t joke around. They bring the realest of the real.”

As night fell, it was time to gather around the pool deck stage for the shows. Lupe Fiasco and former “Pimp My Ride” host Xzibit rocked the mic before fans retreated to a range of DJ sets and parties that went on well into the early morning hours.

The ship docked in Bimini, Bahamas on the third day. It was hours of fun in the sun with energetic music sets as attendees danced in the pool, snapped photos on the beach and even had casual convos with artists.

Da Brat at the 2025 Rock The Bells Cruise. Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia

Back onboard, it was time to throw on our all white for the unofficial ladies night as Da Brat and MC Lyte took things up a notch. The new mom and wife treated us to classics like “Funkdafied” while Lyte rolled off the best parts of her catalogue with ease. The night rounded out with the event’s headliners, The Lox. From “Money, Power, Respect” to deep cuts from mixtapes and solo projects, the Yonkers trio of Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch proved that they literally still have it.

The full and final day was just as jammed packed as the first three, and guests adopted the “go big or go home” mindset to close out this year’s experience. The day consisted of a special themed wine tasting by sommelier Jessica Thorpe; a live taping of the 2 Jews and 3 Black Dudes podcast; a second iteration of the comedy show with Ed Lover, Affion Crockett, Lance Woods and Brandi Denise; as well as a Halloween costume party hosted by DJ Chuck Chillout.

Mia X. Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia

As for performances, North Carolina’s Little Brother hit the stage for their final tour stop, as well as the West Coast’s Dogg Pound. Mannie Fresh and DJ Jazzy Jeff spun insane mixes. And, we certainly have to show love to Mia X for her set. Still feeling the love from the Verzuz, the crowd shouted her praises and gave her flowers to remind her that she’s still loved and needed in the game.

The 2025 Rock the Bells Cruise will most definitely go down in the books. There was plenty of laughter and love, but most of all we celebrated the genre and each other. The brand is already gearing up for its 2026 installation, which will take place November 1-6—an extended version to keep up with its growing demand for this special event that truly honors hip hop music and culture.