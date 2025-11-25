The 11th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Didn’t Disappoint

Photo Credit: Ronaldo Bolanos

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This year’s Camp Flog Gnaw marked a sense of renewal in passion for Tyler, the Creator. The lineup featured Childish Gambino, Tyler, the Creator headlining himself, A$AP Rocky, Doechii and more, all of which have made an incredible impact on the current depiction of what hip hop has evolved into today.

A torrential rainstorm threatened the original programming and schedule for Camp Flog Gnaw, which was intended to take place on November 15 and 16. Tyler, the Creator made sure the show still went on and pushed the festival to the following weekend; adding Kali Uchis—who replaced Don Toliver—Blood Orange, Fakemink, and Geese to the lineup. The rap carnival was underway on November 22, and Tyler, the Creator undoubtedly made another undeniable mark on popular culture.

Photo Credit: Katie Flores

As a Los Angeles native, the 34-year-old artist takes every opportunity to shine a beam of light on the city that nurtured his musicality. If an American kid’s fondest memory is when their parents took them to the carnival for the first time, Camp Flog Gnaw feels reminiscent of that, as a totally curated experience that traces back to Tyler, the Creator’s adoration for Black artistry and community.

The first day of Camp Flog Gnaw heated up Los Angeles after a week of downpour. Rap duo, Clipse, performed old school classics “Mr. Me Too” and others from Hell Hath No Fury. Tyler, the Creator was spotted in the back bopping his head back and forth—refusing to miss a legendary set even when he just rocked the main stage moments before their nighttime performance.

Childish Gambino closed out Saturday night with an extensive set that unearthed tunes from his first body of work, Camp, to his latest offering, Bando Stone and The New World. During his animated set, Gambino candidly opened up to the crowd about a recent stroke he suffered from that caused him to cancel his 2024 tour. He revealed his past heart condition and discussed how he felt he was letting everyone down during a breakdown of violin crescendos and bongo rhythms. He closed his heartfelt statement with “everybody has two lives… and the second life starts when you realize you only have one.” A spiritual mantra for being aware of one’s mortality, even though artists are capable of living eternally through the impact of their art. Gambino performed with the tenacity of an artist seeking redemption over his time away from the stage.

Photo Credit: Katie Flores

Tyler, the Creator’s musical palette is intentional, and he is always inviting the Los Angeles community to indulge in the prized bounty of artists he has added to his personal playlist. From emerging artists like Teezo Touchdown and Alemeda to modern giants like T-Pain and Larry June, Camp Flog Gnaw is a festival for discovery and play. At night, the carnival becomes a dreamscape full of circus games and rides that flash people back to the importance of being present and spending valuable time with music enthusiasts and longtime Odd Future fans.

On Sunday, Camp Flog Gnaw featured a swirl of artists, from GloRilla to A$AP Rocky, who commanded the stage with their charismatic rap flows and ostentatious on-stage personas. Tyler, the Creator and Goldenvoice organized the most unafraid artists to take the main stages and flaunt their musicality. Camp Flog Gnaw is a pure example of when Black musicianship takes the reins and leads the crowded pack to an even more beautiful horizon. With forecasted clear skies and even brighter days, the festival took another chance on itself and banked on the unmatched talents of its performing Black artists. Tyler, the Creator, has always been perceived as an artist with an unwavering sense of taste and style, and Camp Flog Gnaw is just a reflection of the man who dreamed up his Black musical wonderland.