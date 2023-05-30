Teyana Taylor And Sinqua Walls On Starring In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ For A New Generation

The film’s two stars speak about how the movie is not just a remake, but a reimagining of the 1992 classic, and a love letter to Los Angeles.

In 1992, the classic film White Men Can’t Jump was released. In the years that followed, it became a staple in popular culture, and also highlighted the beauty of the west coast. Now, Kenya Barris and Doug Hall bring to the world a reimagining of this iconic movie of the same name.

Today, the two stars of the film – Teyana Taylor and Sinqua Walls – sat down with ESSENCE to discuss filming White Men Can’t Jump, expectations for this highly-anticipated release, and more.

Take a look at the interview in full above.