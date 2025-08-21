WATCH: Tessa Thompson Takes Center Stage In Nia DaCosta’s ‘HEDDA’

Courtesy of Prime Video

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the trailer for HEDDA, a daring new reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play, written and directed by Nia DaCosta and led by Tessa Thompson in one of her most commanding roles to date.

The film, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 before arriving in select theaters October 22 and streaming globally on Prime Video October 29, brings fresh urgency to a text long regarded as one of theater’s great dramatic works. DaCosta situates the story in 1954 but infuses it with her modern sensibility, shaping a lush, volatile portrait of womanhood, longing, and consequence.

Thompson stars as Hedda, a newlywed suffocated by the stifling boundaries of her chosen life, who finds herself torn between the ache of a past love and the emptiness of her present. Over the course of one fateful night, repressed desires and buried secrets boil to the surface, pulling everyone in her orbit into a storm of passion, betrayal, and manipulation. The ensemble cast includes Nicholas Pinnock, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, and Tom Bateman, with a score by Oscar winner Hildur Guðnadóttir and cinematography from Sean Bobbitt.

Produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Gabrielle Nadig, DaCosta, and Thompson herself, HEDDA emerges as both homage and reinvention—an exploration of desire and destruction that reclaims a timeless character for a new generation.

Watch the trail for HEDDA below.