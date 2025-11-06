Terry McMillan’s ‘It Was The Way She Said It’ Is A Must-Read

Photo Credit: Matthew Jordan Smith

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

While it might appear as though everyone and their cousin has published a book, there are levels to the game. Terry McMillan’s first novel, Mama, hit bookstores in 1987 to massive acclaim, including a coveted American Book Award. Fast-forward to 2025, McMillan’s masterpieces have appeared on the New York Times bestsellers list a remarkable 10 times and her books have sold millions of copies across the globe.



Among those are classics like Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back which both became award-winning major motion pictures. Disappearing Acts and A Day Late and a Dollar Short were adapted into successful made-for-TV movies. Closer to home for us, she received an ESSENCE Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. In true renaissance woman fashion, McMillan collaborated with Lifetime for a steamy series of fast-paced dramas and the most recent iteration, Preach Pray, Love debuts on November 8.

Known for creating characters with humor and relatable, often dramatic, storylines, McMillan has had to live some of her own drama in the public eye, including a messy divorce. And we only love her more for such transparency.

ESSENCE caught up with the Michigan native to discuss her newest offering, It Was The Way She Said It, how Gen Z is embracing her books across Instagram and TikTok and her favorite guilty pleasures when she’s not penning a bestseller.

ESSENCE: Congratulations on the release of your latest book, It Was the Way She Said It! Share with us your decision to give the book this title.

TERRY MCMILLAN: It took a few years to go through archived files, and stories I typed when I worked in a law office in New York in the 1980s. When we were deciding which stories to keep and why, It Was the Way She Said It came up and we knew that was the title. I’ve been known for writing with real voices that sound like real people. It seemed fitting.

The book’s cover art is arrestingly beautiful. What was the inspiration for it?

My publisher tells me that they had fallen in love with Brazilian artist Luciano Cian’s paintings, but I didn’t see any designs until this one was selected. It was perfect. We all knew it was the right cover for this collection.

It Was the Way She Said It includes some of your never-before-seen work. Why did you choose now to share these stories with the world?

The stories I wrote as a young writer were written before I had an audience. They were written before anybody knew who Terry McMillan was. I’ve always been more excited about what I wanted to write next. When Sing a Black Girl’s Song: The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange was published, it reminded me of the stories and essays and poems I’ve had in my files for longer than I care to remember. I wanted to take a step back and reflect on my journey as a writer.

You write with such refreshing honesty and humor. Was there someone in your formative years who helped you hone this talent?

My Mama and her sisters—the adult women in my life sharing their heart aches and struggles—were the voices in my life, and they were nothing but honest. There was no BS about how we all had to make life happen, it was no secret—why would I write anything else? They taught me to listen and do what had to be done. I learned it was important to read when I worked at the library. You can’t “lie” for a living without knowing how to listen.

Topics such as aging, domestic abuse and extreme poverty are addressed in this book. We know you’re not afraid to tackle uncomfortable subjects, but it seems especially timely now in the current state of our country.

The way things are going and with so many young people living online it seemed like a good idea to share some things that they were not going to find on the Internet.

Gen Z women are hosting Waiting to Exhale brunches, slumber parties and movie nights, and posting their fun content on Instagram and TikTok! How does it make you feel to know that your writing transcends time and age?

I feel like the conduit. I wrote it because I didn’t see anybody else writing about what my friends and I were going through. Honesty is always relevant, and people’s emotions don’t change. I write about generations so people of all ages will see themselves in my work. If people can still relate to it, I’m flattered.

RAPID FIRE QUESTIONS

Favorite guilty pleasure go-to meal?

Cheeseburger and sweet potato fries.

Last series you binged-watched?

Cross. I like detective shows because I feel smarter when I’ve helped solve the crime.

Favorite vacation destination?

Somewhere I haven’t been yet. I’m thinking about Lisbon.

Your most played songs right now?

The Sinners Soundtrack. I watched it three times, on the big screen.

Top three things you need nearby while you write?

My printer because I want to read on paper and not just on a screen, a hot cup of coffee, and a quote that is on my desk:“I’ve always liked the time before dawn because there’s no one around to remind me who I’m supposed to be and it’s easiest to remember who I am.” – Brian Andreas