Tennis Star Naomi Osaka To Be Subject Of Netflix Docuseries

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is set to be the focus of a new docuseries from Netflix.

Variety reports that the streaming giant has teamed up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted and Endeavor’s Film 45 for the new series that will follow Osaka’s journey from last year’s US Open, through his year’s Grand Slam tournaments, and finally the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The docuseries will be directed by Garrett Bradley, who recently won best director at Sundance for her U.S. documentary feature Time.

In 2018, Osaka won the US Open in a match against Serena Williams. She also defeated Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open in 2019.

Osaka said in a statement, “To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience. It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”