Ten Things We Learned From Night One Of Lifetime’s ‘Janet Jackson.’ Documentary

Janet Jackson’s highly anticipated four-part documentary event, simply titled Janet Jackson., finally hit airwaves last night. The global superstar gave fans a glimpse inside her notoriously private life, sharing her personal views and feelings on her life’s events, interspersed with statements from close family members and famous industry friends and coworkers.

The songstress graciously shared never-before-seen footage of her private moments, and behind-the-scenes looks at the recording process and tour performances of Rhythm Nation. However, it often felt as though she was holding back a bit on topics surrounding her upbringing, the circumstances leading to her decision to break free from her father’s management, and why she kept the secret of her marriage to Rene Elizondo, Jr., for nearly ten years.

Despite the somewhat reserved nature of Jackson’s documentary, fans were still left with some new information and first-person perspectives from the superstar about her childhood, romantic relationships and the early days of her career.

Take a look at several of the fresh takeaways and revelations we were left with after parts one and two.