Ten Things We Learned From Night Two Of Lifetime’s Janet Jackson Documentary

The first night of the series aired parts 1 and 2 on Friday night featured Jackson’s journey from her brothers’ shadows to cementing her star power on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. It also detailed her early romances and how she learned to assert herself as an artist.
Saturday viewers found out details about how Jackson and her team developed her formidable stage show, and unforgettable visual aesthetic. They were informed about business decisions happening behind the scenes of the throngs of awards and sold out shows.
They also learned exactly how growing up in the spotlight impacted Jackson’s relationship with her body and exactly how her career was impacted by her family’s legal issues.
Interviews with Jackson’s creative partners, romantic partners, and family members including Mariah Carey, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, Jermaine Dupri, Jimmy Jam, Tito Jackson, Randy Jackson, presented details about her body of work in the studio, on stage, and onscreen.
They also revealed intimate details about the star’s resilient nature and her approach to navigating the challenges associated with stardom.
See ten things we learned from the parts 3 and 4 of Lifetime’s Janet Jackson documentary below.
01
Janet Was Financially Punished For Her Brother’s Case
The Grammy winner revealed she lost out on an ad campaign with Coca-Cola due to allegations of childhood sexual assault levied against her brother, Michael Jackson. “We were actually getting ready to sign that deal with Coca-Cola and that’s when that first allegation came out,” she said. “When that came out Coca-Cola said, ‘No thank you.’”
02
Janet’s Early Success Led To A Bidding War
Control was Jackson’s final album on A&M and following its massive success she was flooded with offers from record labels. “All the major labels wanted her at that point” said producer Jimmy Jam.
03
The Voyage To Virgin Began On A Rocky Start
Box braids and Black love will always be a winning combo but the equation didn’t make sense to everyone right away.
Instead of sprinting into the studio, Jackson chose to do a John Singleton movie right after signing her contract causing a bit of friction. Ultimately the film was a hit and the song she recorded for the soundtrack was a smash. “I think Poetic Justice was something she needed to do as an artist,” said Jimmy Jam.
04
Jackson Was Forced To Bind Her Chest To Play Penny
Jackson revealed that she was physically bound to cover her burgeoning chest as a child on the set of Good Times. The experience, combined with criticism from lovers, and well-meaning teasing from her brothers added to body issues that haunted her throughout her adult life.
05
She Advised Justin Timberlake Against Making A Statement After #NippleGate
The public has dragged Timberlake for issuing a belated statement apologizing for not standing by Jackson but she revealed that she okayed his inaction. She said she told him she “didn’t want any drama,” for him after their controversial Super Bowl appearance.
“They’re aiming this at me,” she recalled telling him. “If I were you I wouldn’t say anything.”
06
Jermaine Dupri Resigned From The Grammy Board Over Their Treatment Of Jackson
The producer did not want to be a part of an organization that would disinvite his girlfriend to their biggest night.
07
The ‘Scream’ Video Shoot Was “Competitive”
Jackson described the iconic shoot as “competitive,” due to label antics like insisting on separating the star siblings. “I wanted it to feel like old times between him and I and it didn’t,” she said wistfully.
08
Jackson Grew To Appreciate Her Father’s Contributions To Her Career
The first letter focused on her personal and professional rebellion but Jackson shared that she had the opportunity to thank her father for his efforts to further the family name prior to his taking ill. They were totally at peace when he passed and he had the chance to meet her son.
09
Not Everyone Loved The ‘Janet’ Cover
Rebbie Jackson revealed she didn’t adore Janet’s timeless album cover as much as the fans. “I didn’t like it and my mom really didn’t like it,” she said.
10
We Might Be Getting Less Janet Soon
The star popped out to share her Black Diamond album with us but she plans on pulling back to focus on being a mommy. “I love my new job,” she exclaimed.