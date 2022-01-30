Ten Things We Learned From Night Two Of Lifetime’s Janet Jackson Documentary

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM)

Lifetime delivered more exclusive Janet Jackson footage Saturday evening in its second installment of the four-part documentary about the pop icon.

The first night of the series aired parts 1 and 2 on Friday night featured Jackson’s journey from her brothers’ shadows to cementing her star power on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. It also detailed her early romances and how she learned to assert herself as an artist.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Saturday viewers found out details about how Jackson and her team developed her formidable stage show, and unforgettable visual aesthetic. They were informed about business decisions happening behind the scenes of the throngs of awards and sold out shows.

They also learned exactly how growing up in the spotlight impacted Jackson’s relationship with her body and exactly how her career was impacted by her family’s legal issues.

Interviews with Jackson’s creative partners, romantic partners, and family members including Mariah Carey, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, Jermaine Dupri, Jimmy Jam, Tito Jackson, Randy Jackson, presented details about her body of work in the studio, on stage, and onscreen.

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

They also revealed intimate details about the star’s resilient nature and her approach to navigating the challenges associated with stardom.

See ten things we learned from the parts 3 and 4 of Lifetime’s Janet Jackson documentary below.