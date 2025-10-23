TDE Films Announces Inaugural Cohort For 2025 Short Film Fund

Photo Credit: Alain BENAINOUS / Gamma-Rapho

In a bold move to invest in new voices in cinema, TDE Films has announced its first-ever Short Film Fund, awarding five emerging filmmakers full production support to bring their narrative short films to life. The selected cohort—Diamond Batiste, Ciara Boniface, Jeremy Hsing, Alejandra López and Brittany Alexia Young—were chosen from nearly 1,000 submissions, placing them at the forefront of a new chapter in cinematic storytelling.

The Fund will provide each filmmaker with full financial backing, tailored resources such as specialized equipment, software, or production services, and hands-on creative mentorship from TDE Films in the role of executive producer. According to the announcement, TDE Films whittled the pool of applicants to 25 finalists before identifying the five recipients whose work demonstrated distinct narrative voices, emotionally resonant characters and culturally meaningful perspectives.

Each short film in the inaugural slate offers a unique vision:

The Art of Deception, by Diamond Batiste, chronicles an artisan seduced into a glam-obsessed relationship with a celebrated collector; only to discover his dark secret and fight for survival.

Big Baller Boy, by Jeremy Hsing, follows fifteen-year-old Tiger Huang, who tries out for his school’s team hoping to impress his former-star athlete father—and learns that life holds more than basketball.

Bossanova, by Brittany Alexia Young, explores the fractured relationship between a washed-up WWE fighter and his drag-queen son who appropriates his stage name, forcing both to confront self-acceptance.

Salmon Run, by Alejandra López, tells the story of a Puerto Rican mother working in a salmon-factory in urban Los Angeles whose friend disappears, and her hunt for answers leads her into a corruption that endangers many lives.

Sweet Vincent, written and directed by Ciara Boniface, centers a professional jazz musician reconciling with an old flame during a pivotal performance, both haunted by grief and striving for connection.

Founded in March 2025 by TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, TDE Films is building on the parent company’s reputation for rich, culturally attuned storytelling. The Short Film Fund represents its first major step into short-form cinema development, inspired by the success of its December 2024 debut short We Are Not Okay (co-produced with Brit Banks) which premiered at the museum event “The Future of Film Is Female” and later screened at festivals including the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival and the Micheaux Film Festival. Motivated by that warm reception, TDE Films launched the Fund to bridge funding gaps for talented filmmakers whose stories have often gone unseen.

“Our goal with TDE Films’ Short Film Fund is to assemble a roster of filmmakers who have powerful stories to tell and support them with the financing, tools, resources and mentorship they need to thrive in TV and film,” said TDE Founder and CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. “We have a track record of creating the biggest artists in the world who are known for their fearless storytelling. I believe this fund will help us discover a new generation of behind-the-camera talent whose stories are ready to be seen.”

With this groundbreaking initiative, TDE Films is not simply financing short movies—it is cultivating a community. Their mission is clear: produce bold content driven by authentic and provocative narratives that reflect, challenge, and inspire culture. With the Short Film Fund, that mission takes shape through new voices and fresh perspectives.

As the five filmmakers begin production, the film community will be watching closely. TDE Films’ commitment to original stories and dynamic creators signals a shift in how film-funding can work, moving beyond traditional gatekeeping to empower artists with vision and voice.