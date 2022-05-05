Taraji P. Henson To Return As Host For The 2022 BET Awards

Photo by Rich Fury

BET announces today that Taraji P. Henson will return to host the 2022 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Hollywood.

The BET Awards has been one of the most-watched awards shows on cable television and the Oscar-nominated actress expressed her excitement at the upcoming opportunity to come back as the host of this year’s ceremony.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” Henson said. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

In March, Henson’s TPH Entertainment inked an overall deal with BET Studios and will receive the infrastructure and financing of BET and Paramount. Thus far, the collaboration between Henson and the network dedicated to Black excellence has proven to be fruitful for both parties.

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

Orlando is set to oversee this year’ show, with Jesse Collins Entertainment as its production company. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will serve as executive producers alongside Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET. Check out the network’s website for all the latest news and updates.