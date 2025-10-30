Taraji P. Henson To Star In Netflix Drama ‘Tis So Sweet’

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson is stepping into one of her most heartfelt roles yet. The Academy Award–nominated actress will lead ’Tis So Sweet, an upcoming Netflix drama inspired by the true story of Lenore Lindsey, a Chicago bakery owner whose life changes after an extraordinary discovery forces her to confront the past and rediscover her faith, healing, and purpose.

Set against the rich backdrop of the city’s South Side, this project promises to blend soulful storytelling with the emotional depth that has made Henson a staple in Black culture, and the film industry overall. of her generation.

Tis So Sweet will be directed by Tasha Smith, adapted from a screenplay by Randy Brown (Miracles From Heaven). The film also stars recording artist, actor, and ESSENCE cover star Joey Bada$$, expanding the story’s emotional range with a multigenerational ensemble cast. Behind the scenes, DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry will produce, with Tony Strickland and Angi Bones serving as executive producers for Tyler Perry Studios, alongside Bart Lipton.

Tyler Perry, Photo by Prince Williams/ DeVon Franklin Courtesy of Netflix

The film marks the second release from Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin’s ongoing partnership with Netflix to create uplifting, faith-based stories for global audiences. Their first collaboration, Ruth & Boaz, reimagined a biblical tale in a modern Southern setting and quickly became a breakout hit, debuting at No. 2 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies List.

Production is expected to begin later this year, with Netflix set to release the film in 2026.