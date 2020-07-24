Taraji P. Henson’s own empire is just getting started. In fact, the character she made famous, Cookie Lyon, is getting its own spin-off…and we’re here for it.

According to Deadline, the actress is also developing the spin-off in which she’ll star. It’s Henson’s first project from the first-look deal that her production company, TPH Entertainment, secured with 20th Century Fox TV.

“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace,” said Henson in a statement. “Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation.”

“I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard,” she continued. “I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented [20th Century Fox TV president] Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor.”

The currently untitled show, which will be set in Los Angeles, will follow what’s next for Cookie. It will also potentially offer a fitting ending for fans of the series since it was cut short due to COVID-19 filming suspensions.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

The series will be executive produced by Single Ladies creator Stacy A. Littlejohn, Empire co-executive producer Yolonda Lawrence, and Empire co-creator Danny Strong. Sanaa Hamri, another Empire alum, is slated to direct the pilot.

Henson joins fellow actresses such as Regina King and Nia Long, who are stepping behind the camera to produce content they believe have the power to change hearts and minds.