Clifford “T.I.” or “Tip” Harris, and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris will not face sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged 2005 incident.

According to recently released court documents, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has decided not to pursue charges, as the case falls outside of the state’s ten-year time frame on statute of limitations.

“Without the strength and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to the expiration of the Statute of Limitations,” the document states.

An anonymous female victim came forward earlier this year, alleging that the rapper and his R&B singer wife had drugged and sexually assaulted her during a night out.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss these meritless allegations,” said Shawn Holley, attorney for the couple, in a statement. “We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on.”

This is the second assault case against the couple to have been dropped due to an expired statute of limitations. Last May, another woman reported a separate incident of drugging and sexual assault at the hands of the couple in Las Vegas. However, her case was dismissed as well, since the alleged incident took place in 2010.

T.I. and Tiny have been at the center of a firestorm of allegations since early 2021. Multiple accusations and personal anecdotes of drugs and sexual abuse from the couple have surfaced on social media, with several of them securing legal representation and pressing formal charges for alleged incidents spanning the course of 15 years.



As a result, their Vh1 show Friends and Family Hustle halted production indefinitely.