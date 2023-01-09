SZA Matches Janet Jackson’s 30-year Record On The Charts

Congratulations are in order for SZA! The songstress’ highly-anticipated second studio album, SOS, has spent the entirety of its one-month lifespan on the charts at the #1 spot, meeting a record only previously held by Janet Jackson.

SOS has now been at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 for four consecutive weeks, topping the charts instantly upon its December 9, 2022 release. It’s the first R&B album from a woman to spend its first four weeks in the number 1 slot since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.

ACCRA, GHANA – SEPTEMBER 24: Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

“4 weeks at number one is INSANE,” SZA Tweeted to her 7 million followers on Sunday. “Thank you God and thank you everyone for riding for me!”

SOS is SZA’s her first LP release since 2017’s CTRL, highly anticipated among fans after years of single teasing and rumored turmoil among the artist and her label. The critically acclaimed album is SZA’s first-ever number 1, and features appearances from collaborators like Travis Scott, and Don Toliver, among others.

Her first three singles, “Good Days,” I Hate U,” and “Shirt” have each charted in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 20.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: SZA attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Her first album, CTRL, debuted on the charts at #3 with over 60,000 units in its first week. It went on to spend over 200 weeks on the Billboard 200, earning 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

With these opening numbers as an indicator, and multiple non-single tracks from SOS instantly charting on the Hot 100 in its first week, including “Kill Bill,” “Nobody Gets Me,” “Blind,” and “Low” each breaking the Top 20, SOS is on track to match or surpass CTRL‘s longevity and impact.