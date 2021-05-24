Sza, Saweetie, H.E.R. And More Shine, Shine At The 2021 Billboard Awards

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

The Weeknd might have won Top Artist of the Year—along with 9 other awards—at the 2021 Billboard Awards, but a few of our faves were the big winners for these head-to-toe looks.

In a hybrid ceremony similar to the Grammys and Academy Awards, the Billboard Awards consisted of virtual and live performances, with masked audiences outside of the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

From performers Doja Cat, Sza, H.E.R, Alicia Keys to presenters Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Erivo and Tina Knowles Lawson, Black girl magic was in full swing on Sunday. A look at the stars who shined on the carpet and during the show.