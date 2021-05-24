Sza, Saweetie, H.E.R. And More Shine, Shine At The 2021 Billboard Awards

The Weeknd might have won Top Artist of the Year—along with 9 other awards—at the 2021 Billboard Awards, but a few of our faves were the big winners for these head-to-toe looks.
In a hybrid ceremony similar to the Grammys and Academy Awards, the Billboard Awards consisted of virtual and live performances, with masked audiences outside of the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
From performers Doja Cat, Sza, H.E.R, Alicia Keys to presenters Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Erivo and Tina Knowles Lawson, Black girl magic was in full swing on Sunday. A look at the stars who shined on the carpet and during the show.
01
Doja Cat – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
02
Sza – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
03
Gabrielle Union – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
04
Kehlani – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
05
Cynthia Erivo – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
06
Saweetie – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
07
H.E.R. – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
08
Renée Elise Goldsberry- 2021 Billboard Music Awards
09
Tina Knowles-Lawson – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
10
Lena Waithe – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
11
Michelle Obama – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
12
Alicia Keys – 2021 Billboard Music Awards
13
Ann Nesby – 2021 Billboard Music Awards