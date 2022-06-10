SZA, Clipse, Anderson .Paak And Q-Tip Added To Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival

Today, the award-winning record producer Pharrell Williams shared some of the featured artists that will appear with him for his “Pharrell and Phriends” set at this year’s Something In The Water festival in Washington, DC from June 17 – 19.

The list of newly released special guests include Clipse, Justin Timberlake, N.O.R.E, Q-Tip, SZA and more. Earlier this month, the festival revealed additional performers including Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, bLAck pARty, J Balvin, and 21 Savage, along with several others.

Previously announced performers 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, JID, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah the Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Ogi, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Paris Texas, Pharrell & Phriends, Pusha T, Q, Quinn XCII, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, ROLE MODEL, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, Skiifall, Skillibeng, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Sound of the City, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tobe Nwigwe, Tokischa, Tyler, The Creator, Usher, and YVNGXCHRIS are all slated to hit the stage on Juneteenth weekend.

Produced by Redrock Entertainment and Live Nation, this year’s SOTW festival will celebrate art, culture, and music, and will continue its mission to unite communities, celebrate diversity and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners in Washington, DC. The event will also feature Community Conversations, the DC+ XQ Community Market, and the return of the Pop-Up Church.

The festival will stream exclusively on Amazon Music beginning at 3pm ET on June 17th via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video and will feature two channels of content—allowing fans a wide variety of artist performances to choose from throughout each day.

“Amazon Music always has the most innovative programming and I’m thrilled they have come onboard to livestream Something In The Water,” Williams said in a statement. “By livestreaming they are helping give access to so many people who can’t travel to DC Juneteenth weekend.”

Tickets for three day passes are available for purchase at somethinginthewater.com.